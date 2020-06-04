China's aviation authority to allow more foreign flights after the U.S. bans Chinese carriers

At the airport Rostock-Laage there are new Airbus aircraft of the type A320, which have been produced for the Chinese market but cannot be delivered at present due to the corona crisis. Nine aircraft are already on the runway, 15 are to be delivered. Regular flight operations at the airport have been suspended.

China's aviation authority said Thursday that it would allow foreign airlines to increase flights between the country and other regions from June 8.

The online statement came about 12 hours after President Donald Trump's administration issued an order to suspend Chinese passenger airlines from flying to the U.S. beginning June 16, with the option to take effect earlier.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China did not directly refer to the U.S. actions in its statement. The new Chinese policy would allow all foreign airlines to choose from a list of approved cities to operate one international passenger flight a week.

If a flight's passengers test negative for the virus for three consecutive weeks, the airline will be able to add one additional fight per week, the aviation authority said. If five or more passengers test positive for the virus, the airline must suspend the flight for a week, according to the statement.

China's aviation authority did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment about the U.S. order.