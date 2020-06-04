How to tell your friends exactly where you are using a hidden feature in Google Maps on your phone

Google has a little-known feature inside Google Maps called "Plus Codes" that lets you share your exact location with someone. And it recently started to roll out an easier way to share exactly where you are using those codes on Android. You can also do it on iPhone, although it's a little more complex.

Plus Codes are digital addresses, sort of like Google's own interpretation of latitude and longitude coordinates, just shorter. They serve a different function than the "Share Location" feature in Google Maps, which follows you as you move. Plus Codes are more about sharing a static, specific location on a map that someone can find from any computer at any time.

The Plus Code for Lac-Normand, an unorganized territory in the Mauricie region of Quebec, Canada, for example, is "87V86JV5+32." If you search that code in Google Search, the Chrome web browser, or in Google Maps, it'll show you that location in Lac-Normand.

If you see a six-digit code, you also have to share the city or region it's in. For example, "P2X7+9Q New York" will show you the Empire State Building.

Normally, if you're in a city, you might just share your address or a nearby point of interest. But, if you're in a specific place inside a national park, you may want to share your Plus Code so someone can find you. Or maybe you're out on a hike and want to share your campsite location, or the location of a car. You can do that with a Plus Code before you begin hiking.

The feature is rolling out now, so you may not see it yet, but I noticed it on my Android phone. If you don't see it, keep checking back over the coming weeks as it rolls out.