Saudi Arabia and Russia push for an extension to output cuts, with OPEC+ meeting this week still possible

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz Bin Salman sign documents during a ceremony following a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Saudi Arabia's King Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 14, 2019.

Some of the world's most powerful oil producers had been expected to convene on Thursday, with energy market participants closely monitoring whether the influential group will officially agree to extend their deepest ever round of output cuts.

OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC leader Russia were thought to support a one-month extension of the current level of supply cuts, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed OPEC sources.

However, the date of a meeting to finalize an agreement was still unclear on Thursday morning.

OPEC and non-OPEC allies, sometimes referred to as OPEC+, were originally scheduled to review their production cuts on June 9-10.

Late last month, Algeria, which currently holds the rotating OPEC presidency, proposed this meeting should be brought forward to Thursday.

An OPEC+ meeting was still possible this week, according to Reuters, citing unnamed OPEC sources, if Iraq and other non-complying members promised to deepen their production cuts.

Brent crude futures traded at $39.33 a barrel during morning deals, down more than 1%. The international benchmark rose above $40 a barrel for the first time since March 6 in the previous session, before erasing those gains amid OPEC+ uncertainty.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures stood at $36.56 a barrel, almost 2% lower. The contract also climbed to its highest level since early March on Wednesday.

Oil prices have marched higher in recent weeks, recovering from a dramatic fall in April which saw Brent futures hover close to 20-year lows and WTI tumble into negative territory for the first time in history.

It comes amid optimism about an economic recovery in China, the world's second-largest economy, and as other countries across the globe seek to gradually lift coronavirus lockdown measures.