The House Appropriations Committee is holding a hearing Thursday on the U.S. response to the coronavirus, which has infected more than 1.8 million people and killed at least 107,175 across the country, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and member of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, is slated to speak before the House committee.

The hearing comes as the CDC's response to the pandemic comes under scrutiny from former officials and infectious disease experts. A New York Times report published Wednesday detailed some of the CDC's early missteps, including the delay of coronavirus test kits. The CDC declined interview requests with top CDC officials, according to the Times.

The CDC has remained largely quiet on the pandemic. Agency officials haven't held a coronavirus-related briefing in more than two months. Last month, the agency quietly released detailed guidance for reopening schools, mass transit and nonessential businesses that had been shut down in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S.

