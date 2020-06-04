Coronavirus live updates: U.S. hospitalizations on the rise, former FDA chief says

Coronavirus hospitalizations are on the rise around the country, Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC Thursday, as states push forward with plans to reopen the economy and mass protests engulf the country. That could become a problem in the fall, when hospitals around the country begin to fill with flu patients. As the two outbreaks coincide, health systems risk becoming strained. This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 6.53 million

Global deaths: At least 386,392

U.S. cases: More than 1.85 million

U.S. deaths: At least 107,175 The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Hospitalizations continue to rise, Dr. Scott Gottlieb says

7:00 a.m. ET — Hospitalizations due to the coronavirus are on the rise across the country, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC. He added that hospitalizations are a "lagging indicator" that represent infections that occurred weeks ago, "but are more objective" than diagnosed cases, which are tied to how much testing is being done. "In fact, they're going up," he said of hospitalizations on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "Arizona hit 1,000 hospitalizations yesterday. Florida hit a high number of hospitalizations. They turned over about 1,400 cases, the highest number since April 17. We're seeing hospitalizations go up in Tennessee, in Texas, in Georgia, in North Carolina, Minnesota, obviously." He added that hospitalizations are increasing in Wisconsin and Ohio as well. "We're heading into the fall with a lot of infection in this country," he said. "That's going to create risk to the fall and the winter." —Will Feuer Disclosure: Scott Gottlieb is a CNBC contributor and is a member of the boards of Pfizer and biotech company Illumina.

