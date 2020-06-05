Coronavirus live updates: WHO sees 'upticks' in cases amid reopening; global deaths cross 390,000

As the global death toll of Covid-19 surpasses 390,000, the spread of the virus continues to accelerate in parts of Latin America and Eastern Europe, according to the World Health Organization. Daily new confirmed cases are pushing new highs, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, with an all-time high of 130,400 new cases confirmed around the world on Wednesday. In the U.S., cases have been on a gradual rise since Memorial Day weekend, a CNBC analysis of Hopkins data shows. The country is nonetheless pushing forward with reopening. Some of the largest Las Vegas casinos reopened on Thursday, and New York City, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, is slated to move into its first phase of reopening on Monday. This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 6.65 million

Global deaths: At least 391,588

U.S. cases: More than 1.87 million

U.S. deaths: At least 108,211 The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Spain set to relax lockdown measures in Madrid and Barcelona Monday

8:10 a.m. ET — Spain's Health Minister Salvador Illa told a news conference that lockdown measures in the cities of Madrid and Barcelona will be scaled back starting next week. People will be allowed to eat and drink inside bars and restaurants starting Monday, with children able to play outside at any time of day. Currently customers of bars and restaurants in the two major cities are only able to eat and drink on outdoor terraces, and children's playtime is restricted to dedicated slots. More than 240,000 people in Spain have contracted the coronavirus, with 27,133 dying of Covid-19 so far, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Spain has recorded the fifth-highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases worldwide, behind the U.S., Brazil, Russia and the U.K. — Sam Meredith

Will likely take weeks to observe rise in cases from protests, former FDA chief says

7:30 a.m. ET — There is "no question" that the coronavirus will spread among the George Floyd protesters filling the streets in cities across the U.S., but it will take a number of weeks to detect an uptick in cases, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said. "It's still a little early to see the impact. You probably want to wait two weeks and a couple replication cycles, or maybe three replications cycles, before you see it," he said in an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box." "It's a younger crowd, more likely to have asymptomatic illness, so if it starts chains of transmission it's going to take time for those chains to grow into the kinds of numbers where you could detect it." The U.S. is already beginning to see an uptick since about Memorial Day weekend, when some states eased restrictions on businesses and outdoor areas like beaches. Some states still have an "expanding epidemic," Gottlieb said, adding that we'll have to wait and see what the impact of the protests will be. "There will be cases coming out of it. There's no question about it," he said. "Whether or not we see an epidemic in these states, that's harder to tell." —Will Feuer Disclosure: Scott Gottlieb is a CNBC contributor and is a member of the boards of Pfizer and biotech company Illumina.

WHO sees 'upticks' in countries around the world

Gravediggers carry the coffin of Avelino Fernandes Filho, 74, during his funeral who passed away from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 18, 2020. Ricardo Moraes | Reuters