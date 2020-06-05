Stock market live updates: Futures up again, big gains for week, jobs report looms

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is pictures on May 26, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City. Johannes Eisele | AFP | Getty Images

This is a live blog. Check back here for updates:

8:35 am: Unemployment rate comes in at 13.3%

The unemployment rate in May was 13.3%, beating estimates of 19.5%, according to the Labor Department. Dow futures rose higher following the report and are now up roughly 500 points. —Pound

8:16 am: Treasury yields rising as investors move in to risk assets

Bond yields continue their rapid rise, with the benchmark 10-year yield touching 0.89%, its highest level since March 24. Treasury yields, which move opposite price, have been rising on a better economic view, but got a big kick up when the ADP report Wednesday showed less than 3 million jobs were lost in May. As the market awaits the government employment report this morning, bond yields are in sync with the move higher in stocks that benefit from the economic reopening. Some bond traders say there's a whisper number for the jobs report that is about 3 million better than the 8.3 million expected by economists surveyed by Dow Jones. The trade toward risk is global and got a boost from the European Central Bank's announcement of expanded stimulus Thursday. — Domm

8:10 am: Airlines continue to soar on reopening trade

Shares of the major U.S. airlines are jumping in premarket trading again on Friday as investors pile into the beaten-down industry on hopes of recovery as the economy reopens. American Airlines surged 20% in premarket trading after its 41% surge on Thursday. Delta Air Lines and United Airlines rose 11% and 14%, respectively. Southwest ticked up about 5%. The US Global Jets ETF is up 27% this week, and has gained more than 10% in premarket trading. — Fitzgerald

8 am: Casino stocks jump again amid reopenings

Shares of casinos climbed in premarket trading Friday as Las Vegas began opening gambling locations Thursday during phase two of Nevada's reopening process. MGM Resorts jumped 3.5% in premarket, while Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands rose 2.7% and 3.1%, respectively. These stocks are set to close the week with solid gains on reopening optimism. Through Thursday's close, MGM soared more than 26%, while Wynn and Las Vegas Sands gained 14% and 9%, respectively. — Li

7:45 am: Stock futures point to strong finish to robust week

Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes suggested another rally to finish an otherwise robust week on Wall Street. Dow futures rose 350 points, indicating an opening gain of 340 points or 1.3%. S&P 500 futures implied a 0.8% climb while Nasdaq-100 futures suggested an advance of 0.35%. — Franck

7:39 am: Jobless rate likely to show highest level since the Depression era

Unemployment likely hit its worst level since the Great Depression era in May, with the only question being just how bad things got. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect nonfarm payrolls to show a decline of 8.333 million for the month and an unemployment rate of 19.5% that would be the worst since the 1930s. The principle question going forward is whether the month marked a bottom for a self-induced economic downturn from efforts to stem the coronavirus pandemic. — Cox

7:30 am: The market's big week