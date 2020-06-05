Trump says U.S. has 2 million coronavirus vaccine doses 'ready to go'

U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement to reporters about reopening churches across the United States during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, May 22, 2020.

President Donald Trump said Friday the U.S. has already produced 2 million coronavirus vaccine doses that are "ready to go" once scientists figure out whether it is safe and effective.

"Tremendous progress is being made on vaccines," Trump said during a Friday morning press conference from the White House. "In fact, we're ready to go in terms of transportation and logistics. We have over 2 million ready to go if it checks out for safety."

Trump said "we're doing incredibly well" on vaccines, adding, "I think you're going to have some very positive surprises and therapeutics likewise we're doing extremely well. Cures, we're doing well."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.