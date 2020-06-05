Bentley and Aston Martin cutting jobs as coronavirus derails luxury car market

Famed British luxury carmakers Bentley and Aston Martin aren't immune to the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on the global economy and automotive industry.

Both companies this week announced significant job cuts to reduce costs due to weakening demand for their vehicles.

Volkswagen-owned Bentley said Friday it plans to cut up to 1,000 jobs, nearly a quarter of its workforce, through a "voluntary release" program as its business plans have been "clearly derailed by the impact of the pandemic."

"With this considerable forecast reduction to future revenues, Bentley has hastened plans carrying out a comprehensive review of its cost and investment structure – and as the last resort, as with any organisation, the people costs and structure," the company said in a release.

The coronavirus pandemic also delayed Bentley's plans to detail a restructuring plan called "Beyond100." The program, according to the company, is designed to prepare the century-old automaker for "the next 100 years."