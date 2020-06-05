5 things you probably don't know about taking a gap year

The next normal for college students could be more distance learning.

Yet the prospect of continuing to live at home with their parents may seem like a pale second-best compared with what rising sophomores and juniors have already tasted on campus, pre-pandemic.

For incoming freshman, there's a huge financial factor.

"Families simply do not want to pay for distance or hybrid learning," said Julia Rogers, founder of Enroute Consulting, which helps with gap year decision-making.

Students are not interested in a virtual orientation, she said. The beautiful green campus is one of the biggest parts of going to college, and Rogers says student interest is rising because of the possibility of schools wavering on fall plans.

Best not to panic, says Jordan Lee, founder and CEO of CollegeBacker, a mobile college savings app. "It used to be the norm in many European countries to take a year off before starting a formal university education," he said.

Consider if a gap year could be productive, Lee says. What are the finances like? Avoid making a rash decision based solely on the possibility that some of the year could be distance learning.

A year off can help a student focus and appreciate the value of a college education, says Lee.

Another plus: Taking a gap year lets you turn uncertainty into opportunity. Make your first stop the Gap Year Association, which has advice, resources, links to other programs and information on deferrals.

Here are five opportunities for prospective students to consider when weighing whether to take a gap year.