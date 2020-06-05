Murals of George Floyd emerge around the world

Flowers, signs and balloons are left near a makeshift memorial to George Floyd near the spot where he died while in custody of the Minneapolis police, on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Amid protests taking place in response to police brutality against black Americans, murals honoring George Floyd have cropped up around the world. Powerful portraits of Floyd's face have emerged in cities including his hometown of Houston and in Minneapolis, where he died in police custody on May 25. Some of these murals feature the words he said as ex-police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes: "I can't breathe."

Floyd's death has also resonated in places far beyond Minneapolis. Murals have sprung up in Germany, Kenya and even in the bombed-out ruins of Syria. While the paintings commemorate Floyd, they also demand an end to systemic racism, and call for change and justice. For many, they are symbols of a fight not yet won.

The following is a collection of these murals from the U.S. and across the globe: