Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Politics

Murals of George Floyd emerge around the world

Adam Jeffery@ajefferyphoto
Hannah Miller
Key Points
  • Amid protests taking place in response to police brutality against black Americans, murals honoring George Floyd have cropped up around the world.
  • Floyd's death has resonated in places far beyond Minneapolis. Murals have sprung up in Germany, Kenya and even in the bombed-out ruins of Syria.
Flowers, signs and balloons are left near a makeshift memorial to George Floyd near the spot where he died while in custody of the Minneapolis police, on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Kerem Yucel | AFP | Getty Images

Amid protests taking place in response to police brutality against black Americans, murals honoring George Floyd have cropped up around the world. Powerful portraits of Floyd's face have emerged in cities including his hometown of Houston and in Minneapolis, where he died in police custody on May 25. Some of these murals feature the words he said as ex-police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes: "I can't breathe." 

Floyd's death has also resonated in places far beyond Minneapolis. Murals have sprung up in Germany, Kenya and even in the bombed-out ruins of Syria. While the paintings commemorate Floyd, they also demand an end to systemic racism, and call for change and justice. For many, they are symbols of a fight not yet won. 

The following is a collection of these murals from the U.S. and across the globe:

Berlin

Citizens, came to Mauer Park, to inspect and to take photos in front of the mural of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis of USA on Monday night, on May 29, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.
Abdulhamid Hosbas | Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Houston

A mural of George Floyd is shown painted on the side of Scott Food Mart in the Third Ward before a march in his honor on June 2, 2020 in Houston, Texas.
Sergio Flores | Getty Images

Nairobi, Kenya

Kenyan mural artist Allan Mwangi, also known as Mr.detail.seven, paints a graffiti mural in the Kibera slum in Nairobi on June 3, 2020, depicting the American, George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis, in the United States.
Gordwin Odhiambo | AFP | Getty Images

Manchester, U.K. 

Graffiti artist Akse spray paints a mural of George Floyd in Manchester's northern quarter on June 03, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Christopher Furlong | Getty Images

Los Angeles

The artist Celos paints a mural in Downtown Los Angeles on May 30, 2020 in protest against the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while while being arrested and pinned to the ground by the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.
Apu Gomes | AFP | Getty Images

Idlib province, Syria 

A friend of 36-year old graffiti artist Aziz Asmar takes a selfie as he paints a mural depicting of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being pinned down by a white police officer in Minneapolis, on a wall of house ruins in Binnish district in Idlib province, Syria on June 02, 2020.
Izzeddin Idilbi | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Minneapolis

Gabby Johnson stops with her father, Carey Johnson and Maverick Johnson stop to look at a mural built at the scene of the death, in Minneapolis police custody, of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., June 3, 2020.
Lucas Jackson | Reuters

Oakland, California

Local artist "Shawn" paints a mural in memory of for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody, in downtown Oakland, California, U.S. June 3, 2020.
Nathan Frandino | Reuters