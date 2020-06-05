Watch live: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus amid national protests

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak on the heels of protests across the U.S. over the police killing of George Floyd.

On Thursday, Cuomo said the state would expand its testing criteria to include the thousands of people who participated in recent George Floyd protests. Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police May 25 has sparked international demonstrations that have drawn tens of thousands of protesters in cities across the world. Cuomo said the protests drew about 20,000 people in New York City alone and more across the state.

Later on Thursday, Cuomo tweeted that two police officers in Buffalo were suspended after a video surfaced of them pushing a 75-year-old man to the ground. The man was seen stumbling back after the shove and lying on the ground with blood coming out of his ear.

"Police Officers must enforce — NOT ABUSE — the law," Cuomo

late Thursday.

The coronavirus has infected more than 1.8 million people in the U.S. and more than 6.6 million people across the globe, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

