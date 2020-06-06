Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many companies could replace their workers with robots

The coronavirus pandemic has destroyed tens of millions of American jobs. How many of them will come back?

That might be one of the most pressing questions of the Covid-19 recession. Arguably no other downturn has threatened to leave American life so unrecognizable.

What will the labor market look like in six months? Or 10 years?

For some predictions, CNBC spoke with Ravin Jesuthasan, who's written four books on the future of work and is a member of the World Economic Forum's Steering Committee on Work and Employment.

"We know from history, every time we've had a recession, we've come out of it with more automation, and we're in the mother of all recessions right now," Jesuthasan said.

More from Personal Finance:

Federal student loan rates hit record lows

College-bound students to miss out on billions in financial aid

As college classes move online, don't expect a tuition discount

The interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

CNBC: How do you see this Covid-19 recession impacting the automation of work?

Ravin Jesuthasan: Many companies are applying automation in an accelerated fashion as they look to deal with some of the cost issues of this pandemic. And so much work now needs to be done with social distancing, without contact, so we're seeing the use of artificial intelligence and robotics to take on what might have been done by humans. As one CEO said to me, 'The machine doesn't fall ill.'

CNBC: Which industries are moving quickest with automation?

RJ: Where you're seeing a surge in demand, you're seeing more automation. For example, many banks are seeing a spike in calls as a result of the CARES Act. And instead of hiring talent, banks are speeding up robotic automation and chat bots to handle the routine transaction requests. Because of the concern of spreading the infection, we're seeing more interest in automation in logistics, distribution and manufacturing. I actually think it's going to affect virtually every industry in some way, shape or form.