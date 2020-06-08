Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York's 'mojo's back' as coronavirus cases fall and NYC begins reopening

Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo leaves after ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 26, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged people excited about the reopening of New York City to remain smart and vigilant in their social distancing practices to guard against a potential spike in the number of positive Covid-19 cases.

"New Yorkers bent the curve by being smart. We're celebrating. We're back. We're reopening. We're excited. Our mojo's back. Our energy's back. Great. Stay smart," Cuomo said at a news briefing Monday.

He said New York is continuing its decline while other states that reopened earlier are beginning to see spikes in the number of positive cases.

"Look at facts around us, other states the spike is going up," he said pointing to a graph of new reported cases in California, Florida, Texas and Arizona. "That is the cautionary tale, my friends."

On Sunday, New York state administered 58,054 coronavirus tests and confirmed 702 new cases, which is the lowest percent of positive test results since March 16, Cuomo said.

He added that New York is doing more tests than any other state in the country and any country on the globe on a per capita basis.

"Why are we reopening? Because these numbers say we can. There's no guess. There's no ideology. Based on the numbers, we can reopen," he said.

Monday marks the 100th day since New York confirmed its first coronavirus case, according to Cuomo. The governor congratulated residents for surviving the "worst situation in the nation, frankly one of the worst situations on the globe, to not only flattening the curve but bending the curve."

The state reported 42 deaths related to Covid-19 last Thursday, marking the lowest daily death toll in eight weeks. The number of hospitalizations and the number of lives lost from the virus have been on a slow, steady decline from the height of the outbreak in late March and early April when close to 800 people were dying every day, according to state data.

Cuomo attributed the immense recovery to New Yorkesrs' "pure function of behavior" and said the state's reopening guidelines will only work if New Yorkers follow them.

"We know that it works if it's followed. So the same guidelines apply to New York City and if we follow those guidelines in New York City, there should not be a spike, just like there hasn't been a spike across the rest of the state," he said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.