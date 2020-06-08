Coronavirus live updates: New York City starts reopening; New Zealand says it 'eliminated' the virus

Hundreds of thousands of employees are expected to return to work in New York City on Monday as the city moves into its first phase of reopening after nearly 3 months of restrictions and closures. Shops can partially reopen for curbside pickup, though most of the resumed economic activity will be in construction and manufacturing. New York City was at one point the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S.

Meanwhile, the U.S. continues to struggle to bring down the national rate of infection. The virus continues to infect about 20,000 new people in the U.S. everyday and the epidemic is expanding in more than a dozen states, according to former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 7 million people and killed more than 400,000.

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

Global cases: More than 7 million

Global deaths: At least 403,131

U.S. cases: More than 1.94 million

U.S. deaths: At least 110,514

The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.