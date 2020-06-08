Lockdowns prevented nearly 5 million U.S. coronavirus cases, study says

The streets of Manhattan stand nearly empty due to the coronavirus epidemic on April 10, 2020 in New York City.

Shutdown orders to close nonessential businesses and keep most people at home over the last two months helped the U.S. avoid nearly 5 million coronavirus cases, according to a new study published Monday.

The study, which was conducted by researchers at the University of California at Berkeley, examined how 1,717 public policy interventions, from stay-at-home orders to travel bans, affected the spread of the virus in six countries: the U.S., China, South Korea, Italy, France and Iran.

The study found that those countries managed to avoid 62 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, including 4.8 million in the U.S., by implementing so-called lockdown or stay-at-home orders. Because many infections are undetected and the virus can spread asymptomatically, the researchers estimated that restrictions actually prevented about 530 million infections in those countries — 60 million in the U.S. alone.

"Our results suggest that ongoing anti-contagion policies have already substantially reduced the number of COVID-19 infections observed in the world today," the researchers wrote.

When it comes to such policies, timing is key, the researchers wrote, adding that "seemingly small delays in policy deployment likely produced dramatically different health outcomes."