IBM gets out of facial recognition business, calls on Congress to advance policies tackling racial injustice

SVP and Director at IBM Research Arvind Krishna speaks on stage during the 2016 Wired Business Conference on June 16, 2016 in New York City.

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna called on Congress Monday to enact reforms to advance racial justice and combat systemic racism, while announcing the company was getting out of the facial recognition business.

The decision for IBM to get out of facial recognition business comes amid criticisms of the technology, employed by multiple companies, for exhibiting racial and gender bias.

"IBM firmly opposes and will not condone uses of any technology, including facial recognition technology offered by other vendors, for mass surveillance, racial profiling, violations of basic human rights and freedoms, or any purpose which is not consistent with our values and Principles of Trust and Transparency," wrote Krishna in the letter delivered to Congress late Monday.

"We believe now is the time to begin a national dialogue on whether and how facial recognition technology should be employed by domestic law enforcement agencies.

The company made the decision to shut down the products and announce the decision as the death of George Floyd brought the topic of police reform and racial inequity into the forefront of the national conversation. Top Democrats on Monday unveiled a bill to overhaul police practices, calling for reforms including changing the federal standard of criminal police behavior and the creation a federal registry of police misconduct.

IBM's facial technology business did not generate significant revenue for IBM, but the decision remains notable for a company that counts the government as a major customer. The company heard in the past few weeks concerns from many constituencies, including employees, about its use of the technology, a person familiar with the situation said.