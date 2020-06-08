India and China agree to 'peacefully resolve' border tensions

India and China have agreed to peacefully settle their border tensions in the Himalayas through diplomatic and military channels. "Both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements and keeping in view the agreement between the leaders that peace and tranquility in the India-China border regions is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations," India's foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday after bilateral talks between the two countries. Thousands of soldiers from both sides have been locked in a standoff in the remote region of Ladakh since last month. India is building a strategic road through the Galwan Valley in Ladakh and connecting the region to an airstrip, the Associated Press reported — a move China opposes. Military commanders from both sides met on Saturday in Chushul, a village in the Leh district of Ladakh, near the disputed border. While India said the meeting took place in a "cordial and positive atmosphere," China did not immediately respond. Beijing has on multiple occasions described the border situation as "stable and controllable."

Indian army trucks drive along the Srinagar-Leh National Highway at Sonmarg some 89 Kms of Srinagar on May 28, 2020. Tauseef Mustafa | AFP | Getty Images

An amicable resolution to the dispute is likely as neither side wants to see an escalation in the tensions, according to Eurasia Group's South Asia analyst, Akhil Bery. After India and China fought a war in 1962, there had been only a single death, in 1975, at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that delineates each country's territorial claims, he told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday. The LAC is the defacto Sino-Indian border. India has started building more infrastructure on its side of the border, which has antagonized China, Bery added. "Another reason is that when India abrogated Article 370, which removed the state of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, (India's) Home Minister Amit Shah did say that India considers Aksai Chin a part of its own territory," he said.

While India may not have the military capabilities to match China at the moment, it is certainly working on its diplomatic efforts to help contain China that way. Akhil Bery Eurasia Group's South Asia analyst