Say goodbye to six-figure starting salaries – with these exceptions

Those armed with a newly minted college diploma are entering the worst U.S. job market in modern history, with unemployment spiking to levels not seen since the Great Depression.

As a result of the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis, increased competition for fewer openings has put downward pressure on salaries and benefits. Starting salaries now average $54,585, down from last year's $59,765, for entry-level offerings, according to iCIMS, a talent acquisition software company.

Even recent grads heading into traditionally secure and well-paying fields, such as finance, business and consulting, are facing canceled programs, delayed start dates and remote work, yet some starting salaries are still high — and heading higher.

Among the highest-paying entry-level jobs, investment banking analysts earn $86,076 in their first year out of school, according to new data from job search site Glassdoor, up from $85,000 in 2019.

Still, the vast majority of the highest-paying positions are now in tech, Glassdoor found. This is based on data from U.S.-based employees age 26 or younger with a college degree.

Data scientist is the top-paying entry-level job of all, with a median base salary of more than $100,000, up from $95,000 last year, followed by software and hardware engineers, which both pay around $90,000 a year starting out.