Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Tech

Shares of Vroom more than double in public debut

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • Vroom made its public debut on Tuesday.
  • The company saw its stock trading more than 115% higher Tuesday afternoon.
  • Vroom priced its initial public offering at $22 per share. 
Vroom IPO at the Nasdaq site, June 9, 2020.
Source: Nasdaq

Shares of Vroom, an online used car seller, skyrocketed in its first day of trading Tuesday, as the Nasdaq fought to stay in the green. 

The company, which filed to go public last month, saw its stock trading up more than 115% Tuesday afternoon. Vroom priced its initial public offering at $22 per share, which came in above its price range of $18 to $20 per share. 

Vroom's market debut comes alongside a handful of other companies that went public this month, after Covid-19 essentially brought IPOs to a virtual halt. Shares of ZoomInfo soared more than 60% in its Thursday debut. Warner Music also returned to the public markets Wednesday and saw its stock jump roughly 20% that day. 

Vroom's surge comes as the broader markets worked to pare back Tuesday's earlier losses. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.26% in afternoon trading, after trading lower to start the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.83%. The S&P 500 also dropped 0.74%. 

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

VIDEO4:4704:47
Vroom CEO Paul Hennessey on company's public debut
Squawk Alley