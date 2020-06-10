Ford to introduce all-electric F-150 pickup and Transit van by mid-2022

Ford Motor plans to have all-electric versions of the Ford F-150 pickup and Ford Transit van to market by mid-2022, Chief Operating Officer Jim Farley said Wednesday.

The two-year time frame is the most detailed the company has given regarding the vehicles, which will be part of what are expected to be crowded segments. General Motors, Tesla and start-ups such as Rivian and Nikola are expected to have electric vehicles in one or both segments by then.

All-electric pickups and vans are expected to be important growth areas for automakers in the coming years, particularly for commercial business to rental fleets, companies and governments. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos last year said the company ordered 100,000 electric delivery vehicles from Rivian.

"We are No. 1 in the pickup and the van market in Western Europe and the U.S., and this is our chance," Farley said Wednesday during CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." "We are electrifying and we're a brand people trust."