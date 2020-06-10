GM's Cruise hires former Tesla and Lucid engineer to lead safety

Cruise, General Motors' majority owned self-driving vehicle unit, has hired a former engineer of Tesla and electric vehicle start-up Lucid as its new head of safety.

Louise Zhang started June 1 with the San Francisco-based company in the newly created role of vice president of product safety, Cruise said Wednesday. She is reporting to Cruise Chief Technology Officer Kyle Vogt, a co-founder of the company, who had been overseeing safety.

Zhang most recently served as senior director of vehicle safety, homologation and computer-aided engineering for Lucid beginning in 2015. Prior to then, she worked at Tesla as a senior manager of vehicle safety systems and other positions for more than five years.

"It takes many great minds working together in a productive way to solve such a difficult problem as self-driving vehicles," Zhang said in a Medium blog post Wednesday announcing her hiring. "Cruise has the right talent and company culture to achieve this ambitious goal."