HSBC, Standard Chartered criticized by top investor over support for China's Hong Kong security law

Standard Chartered headquarters and a HSBC building are pictured on March 16, 2020 in Hong Kong.

A major shareholder in both HSBC and Standard Chartered has hit out at the banks over their support for China's controversial new national security law in Hong Kong.

In a rare rebuke, Aviva Investors, a top 20 shareholder in both banks owning almost £800 million ($1.02 billion) of their shares, said on Wednesday it was "uneasy" with their public support for the proposed law, given the lack of detail around how it will operate in practice.

Aviva Investors Chief Investment Officer for Equities, David Cumming, said in a statement: "If companies make political statements, they must accept the corporate responsibilities that follow.

"Consequently, we expect both companies to confirm that they will also speak out publicly if there are any future abuses of democratic freedoms connected to this law."

Both HSBC and Standard Chartered declined to comment when approached by CNBC on Wednesday.