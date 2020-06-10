Someone nabbed the $410 million Mega Millions jackpot. Now, here's that tax bill

Someone in Arizona is hitting Hump Day a whole lot richer.

A single Mega Millions ticket sold in the Grand Canyon State matched all six numbers in Tuesday night's drawing to nab the $410 million jackpot. While the windfall will be a life-changing bonanza, the advertised amount isn't what the winner will actually end up with.

Whether the jackpot is claimed as an annuity or lump sum, federal and state taxes will be withheld, and more will likely be due at tax time.

For this jackpot, the cash option — the choice most winners go with — is $316.8 million. The required 24% federal tax withholding would reduce that amount by $76 million.

Then there are state taxes. In Arizona, the withholding rate is 4.8%, which would mean another $15.2 million getting shaved off the top.

In other words, that $316.8 million cash option would be reduced by $91.2 million, leaving the winner with $225.6 million headed for their bank account.