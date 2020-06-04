Here's what happens to your 401(k) loan if you are laid off

If you've taken out a loan against your 401(k) savings account and lose your job, it could generate an unexpected tax bill.

While recent economic rescue legislation provided some relief for coronavirus-related 401(k) loans, they still are subject to certain existing rules when you separate from your company, whether by choice or not. And that borrowed money could morph into a taxable distribution that comes with an early withdrawal penalty.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to inflict pain on the U.S. economy and job losses continue to mount, some workers may be hitting the unemployment line with a 401(k) loan in tow. Vanguard's 2019 How America Saves report shows that 13% of 401(k) savers have an outstanding loan.

The average balance on those loans — most common among workers with income from $30,000 to $100,000 — is $9,900. About 78% of plans allow such loans, whose repayment terms are usually five years. The interest rate on 401(k) loans is typically the prime rate plus 1 or 2 percentage points.

Federal law allows workers to borrow up to 50% of their account balance, with a maximum of $50,000 (the CARES Act temporarily increased that to $100,000 for individuals who are financially impacted by the pandemic). The loan is tax-free and, unlike with most outright distributions, there is no early withdrawal penalty of 10% if you're under age 59½.

However, if you leave your job — whether by choice or not — there's a good chance your plan will require you to repay the money back fairly quickly; otherwise, your account balance will be reduced by the amount owed and considered a distribution.