European markets head for lower open after Fed outlook

European stocks are expected to open lower Thursday as investors digest the latest comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

London's FTSE is seen opening 65 points lower at 6,254, Germany's DAX is expected to open 137 points lower at 12,420, France's CAC 40 is seen opening 61 points lower at 5,002 and Italy's FTSE MIB is seen 211 points lower at 19,525, according to IG.

Investor reaction to the Fed's latest economic forecast will be in the spotlight Thursday. The U.S. central bank kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and indicated it does not expect to raise them through 2022. The Fed also said it expects the U.S. economy to contract by 6.5% in 2020 before expanding by 5% in 2021.

"We're not thinking about raising rates. We're not even thinking about thinking about raising rates," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said. "What we're thinking about is providing support for the economy. We think this is going to take some time." Stocks in Asia Pacific traded lower on Thursday following the outlook.

Coronavirus developments also remain a key concern for markets. On Wednesday, the cancellation of the hugely popular Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals were announced, as California's Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser issued an order, citing fears of worsening Covid-19 spread in the fall. Several U.S. states that were among the first to reopen from lockdown have reported surges in cases and hospitalizations.

There are no major earnings Thursday; on the data front, Italy releases industrial output figures for April.

- CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.