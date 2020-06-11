Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Milley apologizes for appearing with Trump at church photo op after protest was broken up

President Donald Trump walks with US Attorney General William Barr (L), US Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper (C), Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark A. Milley (R), and others from the White House to visit St. John's Church after the area was cleared of people protesting the death of George Floyd June 1, 2020, in Washington, DC.

Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reportedly apologized Thursday for accompanying President Donald Trump to a photo opportunity at a Washington, D.C., church after authorities violently moved protesters from an area outside the White House.

Trump had posed with a bible outside the church on June 1 after Lafayette Square was by cleared of people demonstrating over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died when a white Minneapolis cop knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. Authorities used tear gas and rubber bullets to scatter protesters.

"I should not have been there," Milley said in a video commencement address to National Defense University, according to a report in The New York Times.

"My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics," said Milley, who is the top military officer in the United States.

"As a commissioned uniformed officer, it was a mistake that I have learned from," Milley said, according to The Times.

Milley, who wore combat fatigues during the controversial appearance with Trump on the streets of the nation's capital, also said he was angry about "the senseless and brutal killing of George Floyd."

A senior Defense Department official last week told reporters that Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Milley did not plan to participate in Trump's photo-op in front of St. John's Church, which had been set on fire by protesters the night beofre.

"The secretary and the chairman were both actually heading to the Washington Field Office of the FBI to be co-located with the director of the FBI and the Attorney General to observe and provide leadership for response efforts last evening," the official said.

"They were not aware that the Park Police and law enforcement had made a decision to clear the square. And once they began that walk off the White House grounds with the president, their understanding was that they were going out of the White House to go into Lafayette Park to review the efforts to address the protests," said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Before the photo-op, Trump spoke at the White House and threatened to deploy active-duty U.S. military if states failed to quell demonstrations

He then walked out to St. John's with Milley, Esper and members of his Cabinet, including Attorney General William Barr.

While standing outside the church, Trump motioned to members of his Cabinet to stand alongside him for more pictures.

Esper, who previously said that he would preserve the U.S. military's apolitical nature, posed with the president for photos.

