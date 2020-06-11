Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Citigroup, Boeing, United Airlines, GrubHub & more

A trader, center, wears a Citigroup jacket while working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Here are the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Citigroup, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan — Bank stocks fell on Thursday as Treasury yields dipped and investors digested forecasts from the Federal Reserve. Shares of Citigroup fell 7.2%, while Wells Fargo dropped 6.9%. JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs were all down more than 5%.

United, American, Delta, Southwest — Airline stocks cratered on Thursday as investors shed riskier reopening plays on concerns about a second wave. United and American Airlines dropped more than 10%. Delta and Alaska Air Group fell 8.8% and 10.2%, respectively. Southwest ticked 7.5% lower.

Boeing — Shares of the embattled aerospace manufacturer fell nearly 10% amid concerns about a second wave of the coronavirus. The pandemic's potential long-term impact on travel demand has hurt the outlook for the company, and Boeing had to idle some of its plants during the more strict shutdown period to help slow the spread of the virus.

GrubHub — GrubHub rose more than 5% after the company announced merger plans with Just Eat Takeaway.com, a European food delivery company. The deal values GrubHub at $7.3 billion in equity, or $75.15 per share. The merger comes after earlier talks with Uber Technologies failed.

Starbucks – Shares of the coffee chain slid more than 5% after KeyBanc downgraded the stock to a sector weight rating. "Current sales trends remain challenged, and we believe [near term] upside is limited due to its elevated valuation and the prospect of a more gradual [same-store sales]/ EPS recovery than previously expected and relative to peers," the firm said. Longer term, however, KeyBanc said the company has a best-in-class digital platform as well as innovation competencies.

Macy's, Nordstrom, Gap — Retail stocks took a beating as investors backed away from their bets on the reopening of the economy. Shares of Macy's plunged more than 11%, while Gap and Nordstrom slumped 8.8% and 7.8%, respectively. Target, which announced that it was raising its dividend, saw its stock rise slightly.

Oneok – Shares of the natural gas name tumbled 15% after the company announced a public offering of 26 million shares. Elsewhere in the energy space, Halliburton and Occidental Petroleum shed 12% and 14%, respectively, on the back of oil prices moving lower, while integrated giants Exxon and Chevron slid 5% and 4%, respectively.

Tyson Foods — Tyson Food shares dropped more than 4% as traders weighed the company's potential legal troubles. On Wednesday, Tyson disclosed it was cooperating with the Justice Department's investigation into chicken price-fixing, adding it is seeking leniency from the department. Tyson was served with a grand jury subpoena as part of the investigation.

PulteGroup, Toll Brothers, D.R. Horton — Homebuilder stocks sank on Thursday amid growing concern that a rise in coronavirus cases would slow the economic recovery. Shares of Toll Brothers dropped 8.1%, while PulteGroup fell 5.3% and D.R. Horton lost more than 4%.

Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean — Shares of cruise operators plunged on Thursday and investors rotated away from reopening stocks. Shares of cruise line Carnival fell 11% and Norwegian fell nearly 14%. Royal Caribbean Cruises dropped more than 8%.

Oxford Industries – Oxford Industries tanked more than 13% after reporting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. The apparel maker said it lost $1.12 per share for its latest quarter, versus forecasts of a 27 cents per share loss, according to Refinitiv. Its revenue also came in below estimates as the company took a hit from the coronavirus shutdowns.

Keurig Dr Pepper – Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper rose 1.5% amid the broad market sell-off after Jefferies upgraded the soft drinks brand to buy from hold. The bank cited the stock's "compelling valuation" and said it's a "structural winner" from the coronavirus pandemic.

—CNBC's Yun Li, Pippa Stevens, Fred Imbert and Maggie Fitzgerald contributed to this story.

