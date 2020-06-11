Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Starbucks, Uber & more

KeyBanc said in its downgrade of the coffee company that it expects sales trends to be remain challenged.

"We believe Starbucks scale, best-in-class digital platform, innovation competencies, and forward-thinking business mentality should position the Company well over the LT. However, current sales trends remain challenged, and we believe NT upside is limited due to its elevated valuation and the prospect of a more gradual SSS/EPS recovery than previously expected and relative to peers. We see FV near $82 (4% upside), based on 32x our lowered FY21 EPS estimate of $2.59."