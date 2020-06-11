Skip Navigation
Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Starbucks, Uber & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Bank of America raised its price target on Apple to $390 from $340.
  • HSBC upgraded Apple to hold from reduce.
  • KeyBanc downgraded Starbucks to sector weight from overweight.
  • Bernstein downgraded Campbell Soup, General Mills, and J.M. Smucker  to underperform from market perform.
  • Jefferies upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to buy from hold and added Procter & Gamble to the franchise list.
  • BTIG initiated Uber and Lyft as buy.
  • Wells Fargo raised its price target on Apple to $385 from $315.
  • Oppenheimer initiated DraftKings as outperform.
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, attends the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S., July 10, 2019.
Brendan McDermid | REUTERS

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

Bank of America raised its price target on Apple to $390 from $340

Bank of America raised its price target on Apple to a Street high after the stock hit an all-time high on Wednesday and said the shares deserve a higher multiple due to the stability of the company's cash flow.

"We see several drivers that explain this move (1) Heading into a product cycle (5G iPhones) the multiple typically expands, (2) Product (Hardware) revenues largely thought to be ex-growth will grow 20% next year from iPhone and wearables, (3) Other large cap tech companies carry more risks of regulation or compares get tougher in some instances vs. easy companies for AAPL next year, (4) Stability of cash flows demands a higher multiple."

KeyBanc downgraded Starbucks to sector weight from overweight

KeyBanc said in its downgrade of the coffee company that it expects sales trends to be remain challenged.

"We believe Starbucks scale, best-in-class digital platform, innovation competencies, and forward-thinking business mentality should position the Company well over the LT. However, current sales trends remain challenged, and we believe NT upside is limited due to its elevated valuation and the prospect of a more gradual SSS/EPS recovery than previously expected and relative to peers. We see FV near $82 (4% upside), based on 32x our lowered FY21 EPS estimate of $2.59."