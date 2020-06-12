Arkansas reports its highest daily spike in new coronavirus cases, numbers expected to grow

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Friday that the state reported 731 new coronavirus cases since Thursday, the largest daily jump since the outbreak began.

The newly reported cases represent a near 6.8% increase compared to Thursday as outbreaks continue across the state, bringing the total to at least 11,547. Hutchinson said 207 of those cases were reported at state correctional facilities.

Its previous highest daily jump in cases was just over 450 in mid-May, according to a graph Hutchinson presented at a press briefing.

"As I look into next week, I do expect the cases to continue to increase," Hutchinson said. "I think that is natural whenever we see the pattern we've seen over the last week, particularly in northwest Arkansas, I expect that to continue to increase until we can get a handle on that and reduce that spread."

Arkansas has more than 3,700 active cases in the state, he said. There are now more than 200 people hospitalized with suspected Covid-19 and the health department reported an additional five deaths since Thursday, bringing the total to 176.

"We've gone over 200 hospitalizations in Arkansas, which is significantly higher than when we were really at what I thought was the first peak in April," Hutchinson said.