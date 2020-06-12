Who benefits when the stock market goes up? Probably not you

The stock market is doing pretty well amid the coronavirus recession. You probably won't benefit.

The stock market has proved freakishly immune to the economic suffering inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic, posting some of its largest gains in history even as members in 1 in 2 American households say their income has declined.

Yet the fact that the market appears disconnected from the pain of average Americans makes more sense when you consider that it's literally disconnected from average Americans.

"The vast majority of stocks is held by the wealthy, who are and will be weathering the pandemic just fine," said Edward N. Wolff, an economics professor at New York University and the author of A Century of Wealth in America.

"They will continue to save and invest their money in the market, which will buoy up the value of stocks."

More than 80% of all U.S. stocks are owned by the richest 10% of American households, according to calculations by Wolff.

More from Personal Finance:

Here's how unpaid debt is handled when a person dies

This is what happens to your 401(k) loan if you're laid off

Here's what you need to know about creating a will

Meanwhile, many Americans will be financially devastated by this recession.

Just look at what happened in the 2008 financial crisis: Between 2007 and 2010, the median U.S. household's net worth sank by more than 40%, according to calculations by Wolff. "And it still hasn't recovered," he said.

Indeed, the median U.S. household had a net worth of $78,000 in 2016. That's down from $119,000 in 2007.

The coronavirus recession will trigger another collapse in wealth for middle-class families, while the rich just get richer, Wolff said.