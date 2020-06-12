'Tenet' pushed to July 31 as concerns over theater reopenings rise

John David Washington and Robert Pattinson star in "Tenet," an upcoming spy film written and directed by Christopher Nolan.

It seems Warner Bros. isn't confident that movie theaters will be up-and-running and in-demand by July 17.

On Friday, the studio pushed back Christopher Nolan's spy drama "Tenet" to July 31, replacing it with a re-release of Nolan's "Inception" in honor of the film's 10th anniversary.

Hollywood had expected to use "Tenet" as a litmus test for theatrical demand and the financial viability of movies at the cinema amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now that responsibility falls on "Mulan," which is currently set for a July 24 release.

Even Disney's CEO Bob Chapek was looking towards the Warner Bros. film for guidance on how consumers responded to reduced capacity theaters and increased security measures like masks and increased sanitation.

"Though some may think this earth shattering, it's a two week pushback and they increase their chances at success by delaying the release to when presumably more theaters will be open and thus more available audience," Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian said. "This shows WB and Nolan remain committed to theaters this summer."

It remains unclear if moviegoers are going to return to theaters in droves or if they will trickle back slowly over the course of several weeks or even months.

AMC, the largest theater chain in the world, had based its reopening schedule on the release of "Tenet," as well.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.