Twitter takes down China-linked accounts spreading disinformation on Hong Kong and coronavirus

The Twitter logo is seen behind two people looking at their phones.

Twitter has taken down thousands of accounts linked to China that were part of a "manipulative and coordinated" campaign to spread disinformation around topics including the Hong Kong protests and the coronavirus.

The social media site said that 23,750 accounts that were spreading "geopolitical narratives favorable to the Communist Party of China (CCP)" were removed. Another 150,000 accounts designed to boost that content were also taken down.

They were tweeting predominantly in Chinese languages and were pushing "deceptive narratives about the political dynamics in Hong Kong," Twitter said.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

The state-backed Twitter campaign highlights a shift in tactics from Beijing that have become more covert and akin to Russia's disinformation tactics online, according to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) think tank, which analyzed the recently taken down accounts.

Twitter's latest revelation appears to go against previous denials from China that it engaged in a disinformation spreading campaign on social media.