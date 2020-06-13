'There's so much unknown' — In small towns that host big events, timing is crucial for the recovery

Willie the Wildcat fires up the fans in the first quarter of a Big 12 football game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and Kansas State Wildcats on November 16, 2019 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, KS.

For Russ Loub and the Little Apple Brewing Co., the coronavirus shutdowns could not have come at a worse time.

Loub's steakhouse, which he and his wife Kelly have owned since 1995, adopted the nickname of its surroundings — Manhattan, Kansas, a city of about 50,000 people that is roughly 100 miles west of Kansas City and home to Kansas State University.

Five key months — April and May in the spring with college graduation, and then September through November for football season — account for roughly 80% of the steakhouse's annual profits, Loub estimated. With the restaurant forced to halt dine-in operations in March due to the pandemic, two of those months have already been wiped out for the year.

"As soon as the mandatory quarantine happened, we instantly lost probably close to 4,000 reservations. That was absolutely devastating," the 61-year-old Loub said.

The coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout have wreaked havoc on cities large and small across the U.S., killing more than 100,000 and sending unemployment to levels not seen since before World War II. Over the past month, policymakers have slowly lifted restrictions on businesses and gatherings, attempting to learn what activities are possible before a vaccine arrives.

As spring turns into summer in Manhattan, the details of the fall semester, including whether the university will bring back its normal surge of more than 20,000 students and whether 50,000 fans will pack Bill Snyder Family Stadium for seven Saturdays, remain murky.

Victor Matheson, a professor at the College of the Holy Cross who studies sports economics, said estimates of the impact from sporting events on local economies are often overblown because people are just substituting one set of purchases for another. But this fall, with the virus creating other economic restrictions, the damage could be more acute.

"If you're not having football, you're not having all sorts of other things. You're not having big weddings, you're not having restaurants that are packed anyway, you're not having conferences, you're not having parent weekend, you're not having all of these other normal economic activities that happen," Matheson said. "So not only do you not get the football game in the first place, you don't even get the activity that would normally be crowded out by that."

And for smaller college towns like Manhattan, that can be compounded by a lack of other economic attractions and that college football tends to bring in people from out of town, Matheson said, not to mention the hit from a potentially diminished student population.

The university announced plans to hold the fall semester, though students will report a week earlier in August and not return to campus after Thanksgiving break. Loub said that there is concern around town that the number of students that do come to campus will be down significantly from previous years.

Football season, with or without fans, remains an open question across the country, with Kansas State's conference rival Iowa State announcing plans to limit its stadium capacity to 50% and University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel telling the Wall Street Journal that the school won't play football if students aren't on campus.

"There's so much unknown. That's really the most difficult part of it," Loub said. "I'm sure if you talk to anyone else, they'll tell you the same thing. It's the unknown things that are the scariest."