Amazon is opening up a cloud computing office in Microsoft's hometown

Amazon is leasing a 111,000-square-foot office in Microsoft's longtime home of Redmond, Washington, the company announced Monday.

The office space is located in Redmond Town Center, a mixed-use shopping complex that includes a number of big box stores and hotels, as well as Microsoft offices. The facility will house more than 600 employees, including some of Amazon Web Services' tech and engineering teams. Amazon said the office space is slated to open in 2021.

The new offices will be located a little over a mile away from Amazon's other planned facility in Redmond, which is expected to serve as the research and development headquarters for its Project Kuiper satellite operation. The project, launched last April, aims to put 3,236 satellites into low earth orbit to provide low-latency, high-speed broadband connectivity to unserved and underserved communities.

Amazon, which is headquartered in Seattle, has continued to expand in and around the city. In February, Amazon announced it would hire more than 15,000 employees in the Seattle suburb of Bellevue. Many of those employees are expected to work out of Amazon's 43-story-tower, referred to as Bellevue 600.

The company has been growing its overall headcount and footprint. In its first-quarter results, Amazon said it had over 840,000 full-time and part-time employees worldwide, with about 590,000 employees in the U.S.