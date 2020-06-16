Americans appear ready to shop again

For the most part, Americans spent very little during the pandemic — up until now.

On Tuesday, May retail sales shattered expectations, jumping 17.7% in the biggest monthly surge ever. President Donald Trump was quick to post on the news.

Nearly half of all consumers had said they were saving more during the coronavirus crisis by cutting out purchases such as clothing and gas, according to a survey by MassMutual.

In April, the personal savings rate hit a historic 33% while consumer revolving-credit balances, which is comprised mostly of credit card debt, sank by 65% in the same month, compared to a year earlier, after falling 29% in March.

"We all expected to see that credit card balances fall in April, but these numbers are still staggering," said Matt Schulz, chief industry analyst at CompareCards. "It's not realistic to think those types of declines will continue."

It's clear, after the record jump in retail sales, that many Americans have already started to loosen the purse strings.