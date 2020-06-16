Coronavirus outbreak linked to Beijing wholesale food market could impact China's meat imports

A Chinese epidemic control worker wears a protective suit and mask as he and volunteers direct people at a site where authorities were performing nucleic acid tests for COVID-19 on citizens who have had contact with the the Xinfadi Wholesale Market or someone who has, at an outdoor sports center June 15, 2020 in Beijing, China.

A new coronavirus cluster linked to a wholesale market in Beijing could impact food shipments into China.

The new cluster is significant as there haven't been any domestic cases in Beijing in nearly two months due to strict controls. According to local media, the virus was found on chopping boards used for imported salmon at the Xinfadi market.

On Monday, the World Health Organization said that the claim the new cluster might have been caused by imports or packaging of salmon was not the "primary hypothesis," Reuters reported.

However, various provinces in China are already stepping up inspections of fresh and frozen meat and seafood, Reuters reported.

The situation would be "difficult" if the cluster is traced back to imported meat as China needs imports to keep meat inflation under control, Darin Friedrichs, senior Asia commodity analyst at trading house INTL FCStone said in a report on Monday.

"There would need to be some increased safety measures about handling and processing of imported meat. But implementing measures like that, and making changes to the supply chain, could be disruptive," wrote Friedrichs.