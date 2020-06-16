Dow futures fall 100 points after rally in the previous session

U.S. stock futures moved lower in overnight trading, following a big rally in the previous session fueled by growing belief that the worst may be over for the world's largest economy. Dow futures fell 130 points, indicating a loss of 0.5% at the open on Wednesday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 were also set to open lower, with losses of 0.4% and 0.25%, respectively.

U.S. equities rallied on Tuesday, helped by a bevy of bullish news, including a historic jump in retail sales. The U.S. government reported a record 17.7% increase in retail sales for May. Stocks were also helped by a Bloomberg News report that the Trump administration is preparing a near $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Positive trail results showed dexamethasone — a widely available drug — can help critically ill coronavirus patients, which also boosted equities. The treatment reportedly reduced Covid-19 deaths in hospitalized patients by up to one third. On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 526 points, or 2.04%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.9% and 1.75%, respectively. Stocks tied the economy reopening — including airlines, cruise lines and retailers — led the rally. "It's hard to keep a 'well supported' stock market down," Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at the Leuthold Group, told CNBC. "Against a backdrop of widespread caution after a swift 7% decline in the recent days, the stock market was simultaneously bombarded by major pillars of support."