Coronavirus live updates: Sanofi to invest over $600 million in vaccine sites; global cases top 8 million

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus around the world has now topped 8 million as the World Health Organization continues to warn that, while the virus has slowed in parts of Europe, it is gaining speed in other parts of the world, including parts of Africa and the Americas. More than 100,000 new cases are reported globally every day, the WHO said Monday. This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 8.05 million

Global deaths: At least 437,283

U.S. cases: More than 2.1 million

U.S. deaths: At least 116,127 The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus could usher in cashless casinos

Guests play roulette at Excalibur Hotel & Casino after the Las Vegas Strip property opened for the first time since being closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on June 11, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller | Getty Images

8:32 a.m. ET — Concerns around Covid-19 could soon usher in cashless payment technologies ato Nevada casinos, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending "tap-and-pay to limit handling of cash" to decrease the spread of the virus. A hearing on cashless payments will be held for Nevada gaming regulators on June 25, CNBC's Contessa Brewer reports. Sightline Payments founder and CEO Kirk Sanford said contactless payments may even replace the chips at casino tables. While some say digital payments increase the risk of problem gambling, others see the benefit in increased hygienic practices in fighting the virus as well as the possibility to attract a younger generation of customers. "Any customers uneasy about using cash on the gaming floor due to health or safety concerns should have an alternate payment option available to them," the gaming industry's trade group said. —Suzanne Blake

Ad spending decline won't be as steep this year as it was in 2009 financial crisis, GroupM forecasts

8:27 a.m. ET — Though the advertising industry has seen spending decline drastically in recent months as a result of the pandemic, a new forecast from GroupM says the impact won't be quite as steep as it was during the 2009 financial crisis. The new U.S. mid-year report from the media agency arm of advertising holding company WPP says it expects U.S. advertising to decline 13% during 2020 (excluding political advertising, which varies greatly on election years), compared with the 16% drop seen during the 2009 financial crisis. —Megan Graham

McDonald's U.S. same-store sales fell just 5.1% in May

8:21 a.m. ET — McDonald's U.S. customers are coming back to restaurants for their Big Macs and fries. In May, the fast-food chain's U.S. same-store sales fell just 5.1%. That's in comparison with a 19.2% plunge in April, its steepest monthly drop during the pandemic. Roughly 7% of McDonald's U.S. locations have reopened with reduced seating capacity, and only about 100 restaurants in the country remain closed entirely. But outside of the U.S., widespread temporary closures shuttered even drive-thru and delivery service, leading same-store sales of its two international segments to plunge. As of Monday, 90% of its international restaurants are operating again. —Amelia Lucas

The latest on U.S. hot spots

Sanofi to invest more than $670 million in vaccine research centers

The logo of Sanofi is seen at the company's research and production centre in Vitry-sur-Seine, France, August 6, 2019. Charles Platiau | Reuters

7:21 a.m. ET — French drugmaker Sanofi will invest $679.4 million in two French facilities to turn them into a "state-of-the-art vaccine production" site and a new vaccine research center, the company announced. Sanofi said the investment was made possible by "close collaboration with French authorities" over the past few months and will help the company respond quickly to any future pandemic viruses. "Sanofi is a major healthcare player in France, in Europe, and worldwide," Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson said. It is our responsibility to focus our resources and expertise against the current pandemic, but also to invest in preparing for future ones." Sanofi and pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline announced in April plans to join the race for a Covid-19 vaccine. —Will Feuer

German demand for potatoes down amid pandemic

A customer stands beside a chilled meat cabinet inside a Rewe supermarket, operated by the Rewe Group, in Berlin, Germany. Krisztian Bocsi | Bloomberg | Getty Images