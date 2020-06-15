Coronavirus live updates: Greece restarts tourism; European vaccine deal totals $843 million

New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in a handful of U.S. states, prompting warnings from some health officials that greater precautions might be necessary to keep the health systems from being overwhelmed. As people grow fatigued from social distancing and other precautions, pharmaceutical and biotech companies are racing forward to develop treatments and a vaccine for the virus. This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 7.93 million

Global deaths: At least 433,919

U.S. cases: More than 2.09 million

U.S. deaths: At least 115,732 The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

European nations to pay $843 million for vaccine doses

A pedestrian walks past signage outside an AstraZeneca Plc research and development facility in Shanghai, China, on Monday, June 8, 2020. Qilai Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images

7:24 a.m. ET — Italy, Germany, the Netherlands and France have agreed to pay an initial 750 million euros ($843.2 million) for 300 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine against Covid-19, a spokesperson for Italy's health ministry said according to a Reuters report. The countries will have the option to buy a further 100 million doses, the health ministry said, according to the news agency. Italy itself will pay 185 million euros for 75 million doses of the vaccine, which is being developed by Oxford University. AstraZeneca announced on Saturday it had agreed with the four countries to supply up to 400 million doses of the vaccine, with deliveries starting by the end of 2020. The pharmaceutical said it was building a number of supply chains in parallel across the world and is seeking to expand manufacturing capacity further. Total manufacturing capacity currently stands at 2 billion doses, the company said. The vaccine is undergoing phase two and three clinical trials with around 10,000 adult volunteers taking part in the late-stage U.K. trial. In a statement Saturday, AstraZeneca said it "recognises that the vaccine may not work but is committed to progressing the clinical programme with speed and scaling up manufacturing at risk." –Holly Ellyatt

Greece reopens to some foreign visitors in bid to kick-start tourism

People walk in the empty alleys in the town of Oia in the island of Santorini on June 14, 2020 as the country prepares for the return of tourists to Greece from around 30 countries by air, sea and land. Aris Messinis | AFP | Getty Images