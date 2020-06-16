Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press briefing on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily news conference Tuesday as the state pushes further into reopening and protests over the killing of George Floyd in police custody continue to draw thousands of people together in cities across the U.S.

On Monday, Cuomo updated guidance for the state's phase three reopening, allowing gatherings of up to 25 people. Cuomo said the state, which has seen a decline in infections, is now concerned that people will travel to the state from areas with increasing case numbers.

New York state reported its lowest level of hospitalizations and lowest number of deaths on a three-day average since mid-March when the Covid-19 outbreak began. However, Cuomo said his office has received over 25,000 complaints from New Yorkers concerned about crowds gathering at restaurants and bars.

The coronavirus has infected more than 383,900 people in New York and more than 2.11 million people in the U.S., according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

