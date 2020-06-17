Wider armed conflict between India and China unlikely after 'violent' border clash

The possibility of a wider armed conflict between India and China is unlikely, analysts said, despite an escalation in recent border clashes high in the Himalayas that led to casualties for the first time in more than four decades.

India's foreign ministry said a "violent face-off" occurred on Monday evening along the border in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, where soldiers from both sides have been locked in a standoff since last month. Senior army officials from both sides met on June 6 in efforts to de-escalate the situation.

"On the late-evening and night of 15th June, 2020 a violent face-off happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo there. Both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side," Anurag Srivastava, official spokesperson for the Indian foreign ministry, said.

The Indian army said in a statement that 20 of its soldiers were killed and that troops from both sides have now disengaged.

China's foreign ministry confirmed there had been a "violent physical confrontation" at the border but made no mention of casualties and said there's been a serious violation of the consensus reached by the two sides, Reuters reported.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army said Indian border troops "reneged on their commitments" and "seriously violated agreements and protocols" on border issues between the two sides.