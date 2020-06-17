New York City to move further into reopening, some retail stores allowed to return, Gov. Cuomo says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on June 12, 2020 in New York City.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that New York City will be allowed to reopen some in-store retail and office spaces with health precautions on Monday as the coronavirus outbreak continues to ease.

New York City is currently in phase one of the state's reopening plan, which allows for curbside retail pickup and drop off and the resumption of construction and manufacturing jobs. The phase two reopening will allow for in-store retail businesses to open at 50% capacity, according to the state's reopening guidelines.

The phase two reopening order does not allow some businesses, like malls, gyms or indoor restaurants and bars to reopen yet, which will be allowed to return in phase three.

"I hope people learn from what we have accomplished here in New York," Cuomo said at his daily press briefing. "I hope people around the country look at New York and say, 'how did they do that? How did they go from the worst situation in terms of transmission to the best? How did they do that?'"

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.