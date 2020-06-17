Union Pacific CEO sees 'signs of optimism' in multiple markets as economy recovers

Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz told CNBC on Wednesday that the railroad operator has reasons to be positive about its business as the U.S. economy recovers from its coronavirus-driven halt.

"Across our markets, we're seeing a few signs of optimism," Fritz said in a "Mad Money" interview.

He singled out the following areas: automotive, housing and grain, the last of which is related to the U.S.-China trade deal. "I'm seeing it a little bit in construction of things like road projects and rock," added Fritz, who has been CEO and president since 2015.

The coronavirus pandemic and corresponding public health response sent shock waves across the globe, pushing the U.S. economy into a recession as business activity was sharply curtailed. But one area that saw an increase in activity was online shopping. Fritz said Union Pacific observed that, too.

"Our parcel business is up strong double digits right now," he said. "We are seeing the e-commerce demand flow through to our rail business."