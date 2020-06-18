Apple CEO Tim Cook praises Supreme Court decision on dreamers

Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., center, speaks while U.S. President Donald Trump, right, listen during an American Workforce Policy Advisory board meeting in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C.

Apple CEO Tim Cook praised the Supreme Court's ruling Thursday that keeps in place the Obama-era immigration program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

"The 478 Dreamers at Apple are members of our collective family. With creativity and passion, they've made us a stronger, more innovative American company. We're glad for today's decision and will keep fighting until DACA's protections are permanent," Cook said in a tweet following the ruling.

The program helps shield "dreamers" -- undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. while they were children -- from deportation and allows them to receive work permits in the United States. President Donald Trump and attorneys for his administration have argued that former President Barack Obama lacked the legal authority to implement the program in the first place. Trump ordered the program to wind down in September 2017.

Cook has been outspoken about Trump's efforts to terminate DACA. Last October, Cook said in a filing to the Supreme Court that the company disagrees with the president's decision.

Apple said in its brief at the time that the company wouldn't exist without immigration and that co-founder Steve Jobs is the son of an immigrant. The company said it's morally wrong to deport immigrants who followed U.S. policy and achieved DACA status.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.