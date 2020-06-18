These Gen Z influencers give their spending a radical makeover

The secret to the new normal is changing the way you think about spending.

Instead of going to the barber, do it yourself, like Nate O'Brien, 22, whose hair hasn't been touched by anyone else since January.

"I've gotten pretty good at cutting my own hair," said O'Brien, who lives in Philadelphia and has a YouTube channel with videos about investing, minimalism and personal finance.

"That probably saved me about $30 a month, on average, since I used to go every five to six weeks."

O'Brien says he probably will go back to a barber eventually but for now, he's got it covered.

It's also a future line-item cut: "If I ever need to cut things out of my budget [haircuts] will be one of the first things to go," O'Brien said.

More from Invest in You:

Not a saver? Learn these skills and end your year with a nice stash

Robo advisor and online broker apps make it easier to crack investing

When you're 65 you'll look back and wish you'd opened this account when you were 22

This is a very financially aware generation, says Jonah Stillman, 21.

"We save well and save smart," said Stillman, the co-author of Gen Z @ Work. Blame it on the Great Recession of 2008, he explained, when financial anxiety loomed over this generation's dinnertime conversation with their parents. Where is the next paycheck coming from? Would they have to sell the house?

The take-home message was, be smart about saving, so it's no surprise that Gen Z is quick to adapt to the new world of spending in a pandemic.