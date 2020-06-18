Nintendo shares in Japan soar to levels not seen in more than 10 years — one analyst urges caution

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, fans of all ages experience fun photo ops, game demos and other Luigi’s Mansion 3-inspired goodies at a preview event in Los Angeles on October 18, 2019.

Shares of Japanese game-maker Nintendo surged on Thursday to levels not seen in more than a decade, but investors may want to stay away from the stock, one analyst warned.

Nintendo's stock closed at 50,110 yen per share on Thursday. The stock traded as high as 50,180 yen per share earlier in the session. Thursday's moves mark the first time since August 2008 that Nintendo shares closed above the 50,000 level, according to data from Refinitiv.

There are two possible reasons why Nintendo stocks gained ground on Thursday, said Amir Anvarzadeh, a Japan stock market strategist at Asymmetric Advisors. One reason could be due to the announcement of new Pokemon games, while another may be because people are anticipating another round of lockdowns.

Firstly, he said it was "partly" due to Nintendo's recent announcement of new games in the Pokemon franchise, including a new title for its Switch console.

Since the runaway success of its social simulation game "Animal Crossing: New Horizons," the pipeline for Nintendo's new games has been thin, based on the firm's launch schedule. One exception was the upcoming release in the Paper Mario series featuring the iconic plumber.