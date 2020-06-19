Alibaba and JD.com handle a record $136.51 billion in sales during major Chinese shopping event

People walk by JD.com advertisements of the 618 Shopping Festival at Wangfujing Street on June 14, 2020 in Beijing, China

China's two biggest e-commerce giants Alibaba and JD.com handled $136.51 billion of sales through their platforms in 24 hours, during one of the country's biggest shopping events.

Known as 618 because it falls on June 18, the festival was being closely watched for signs about the health of the consumer in the world's second-largest economy, as it looks to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

JD.com said transaction volume totaled 269.2 billion yuan ($37.99 billion). This figure is the total value of all orders for products and services placed on the company's online platform, regardless of whether the goods are sold, delivered or returned. That was more than the 201.5 billion yuan in transaction volume last year.

Meanwhile, Alibaba said gross merchandise value or GMV stood at 698.2 billion yuan ($98.52 billion). GMV is a figure that shows sales across the e-commerce giant's shopping platforms.