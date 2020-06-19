European leaders kick off negotiations over a massive fiscal stimulus plan

The 27 European governments are negotiating for the first time Friday a proposal for 750 billion euros ($841 billion) to tackle the Covid-19 crisis.

However, the new stimulus plan has sparked division among EU countries and it is unclear when they will manage to bridge their differences.

"It is a necessary step," a Brussels-based European official, who didn't want to be named due to the sensitivity of the talks, told CNBC Thursday about the first negotiation among the leaders.

Expectations are that Friday's video call won't lead to an agreement and at least one other summit – most likely through face-to-face meetings – will be needed before new fiscal stimulus is approved.

The region is grappling with one of the most severe economic crises in post-war time. The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, estimated in May a contraction of 7.4% in gross domestic product in 2020. However, the forecasts are dependent on how the health crisis evolves and on whether European economies will manage to reopen fully in the coming months.

"Our ultimate goal is to reach a deal as soon as possible. There is still quite some way to go towards an agreement, so we will need to work hard in the coming days and weeks," European Council President Charles Michel, who chairs the talks among EU leaders, said in a letter to the 27 capitals this week.

A second European official, who also didn't want to be named due to the sensitivity of the negotiations, told CNBC Thursday, that a face-to-face negotiation could be announced later on Friday.