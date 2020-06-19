Goldman hikes gold price forecast on debasement fears and a weaker dollar

A Goldman Sachs sign is seen on at the company's post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Despite struggling for direction since its sharp gains at the height of the coronavirus crisis, Goldman Sachs analysts are backing gold to rally further on the back of debasement fears and a weakening dollar.

The precious metal was trading just above $1,736 per troy ounce on Friday afternoon in Europe, up around 0.8% on the day. Gold prices had plateaued somewhat over the past two months as hopes of containment of the pandemic boosted risk sentiment and halted the rally triggered by the global spread of Covid-19 in mid-March.

But in a note Friday, Goldman Sachs updated its three-, six- and 12-month gold price forecasts to $1800/1900/2000/toz from $1600/1650/1800/toz and maintained its long December 2020 gold trading recommendation.

Goldman analysts attributed the recent indecision to a conflict between the negative "wealth" shock to emerging market consumers and a positive "fear-driven" investment demand in developed markets.

In April and May, India's gold imports plunged by 99% while Russia's central bank ceased buying gold after the recent collapse in oil prices, triggered by disagreements between OPEC+ and its allies over supply cuts.

Meanwhile, year-to-date gold coin demand is up 30%, total weight of gold in ETFs (exchange-traded funds) is up 20% year-on-year and there is a large amount of latent gold demand, Goldman's commodities researchers Jeff Currie, Mikhail Sprogis and Daniel Sharp highlighted.